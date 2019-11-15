Loading articles...

Congo’s president hopes Ebola outbreak will end this year

Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi addresses the media during a joint press conference as part of a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN — Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi says he’s hopeful the Ebola outbreak in his country will end in the coming weeks.

Tshisekedi said Friday a few cases of the deadly contagious disease remain in the eastern province of Ituri but “we think we can end it completely by the end of the year.”

Over 2,000 people have died in the outbreak which the United Nations declared an international emergency in July. The number of reported infections has since dropped significantly.

Speaking in Berlin after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Tshisekedi said he’s willing to work with any country interested in Congo’s vast natural resources, including China and Russia.

Tshisekedi also said that while he has “good” relations with longtime Congo leader Joseph Kabila, his predecessor’s role is merely to provide advice.

