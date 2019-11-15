Loading articles...

Charges dropped against teen amputee restrained by deputy

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona prosecutors have dropped disorderly conduct charges against a 15-year-old quadruple amputee who was wrestled to the floor of a group home and restrained by a sheriff’s deputy.

KOLD-TV reported Thursday night that the Pima County Attorney’s Office said it decided to drop the charges immediately after viewing a video of a September incident shot by another youth at the group home where a worker had called 911 over a disturbance.

The 15-year-old boy’s lawyer, Sam Jurgena, said his client wanted the video released publicly to protect other children in group homes.

The Associated Press is withholding the name of the 15-year-old because of his age.

A worker called law enforcement to the home over a disturbance.

The Sheriff’s Department is conducting an internal investigation into the incident.

