Browns’ Garrett suspended for rest of season by NFL

CLEVELAND — Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been suspended for at least the rest of the regular season and post-season by the NFL for swinging a helmet and striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head.

Garrett’s violent outburst in the final seconds of Thursday’s nationally televised game against the Steelers landed him the longest suspension for a single on-field infraction in league history. Tennessee’s Albert Haynesworth was suspended five games in 2006.

Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and clobbered him on top of the head, triggering a brawl between the rivals.

Steelers centre Maurkic Pouncey was suspended three games for punching and kicking Garrett, and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended for one game. He shoved Rudolph to the ground from behind during the melee.

The league said Garrett will have to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell before his reinstatement is considered.

The Steelers and Browns were also fined $250,000 each.

Tom Withers, The Associated Press

