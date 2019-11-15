Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Border Patrol agent shoots Russian man in Arizona
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 15, 2019 3:08 pm EST
LUKEVILLE, Ariz. — The U.S. Border Patrol says an agent shot and wounded a Russian man suspected of crossing the border illegally in Arizona.
The agency said Friday that the man was flown to a Phoenix hospital and is expected to survive.
The Border Patrol says the unidentified agent attempted to arrest the man Thursday just east of the border town Lukeville.
Authorities say a physical altercation followed and the agent shot the man. The agent was not seriously injured.
The Border Patrol has faced criticism over its use of force in the past, but the number of shootings has fallen over the past few years.
Earlier this month, an agent shot and killed a gunman who opened fire near Sunland Park, New Mexico.
