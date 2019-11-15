Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Would you trust an AI program with your medical diagnosis?
by The Big Story
Posted Nov 15, 2019 5:22 am EST
Last Updated Nov 15, 2019 at 5:51 am EST
In today’s Big Story podcast, a new piece of medical software’s first job will be to offer a second opinion on conclusions drawn by human doctors in Toronto, but the days of Artificial Intelligence making medical diagnoses are likely not far off. Toronto’s University Health Network is teaming up with researchers at the University of Waterloo and the Vector Institute to develop the program, which can read and provide feedback on medical images like X-rays and ultrasounds.
So how does the it work? What problems does it aim to solve? How accurate are human doctors at reading images like X-rays and MRIs? And why is our instinct to trust them over programs that can sort through tens of thousands of similar images to draw a more accurate conclusion?
GUEST: Dr. Hamid Tizhoosh, director of the KIMIA lab at the University of Waterloo