680 vs. Queen: Challenge accepted!

Fancy yourself a bit of a singer? Is a Queen song your go-to at karaoke?

Thanks to the magical world of artificial intelligence, your voice can now be compared to one of the greatest of all time.

The “FREDDIE METER” is a joint project between the iconic band and YouTube, launched earlier this week to coincide with the 44th anniversary of Queen’s first-ever live performance of their signature smash, Bohemian Rhapsody.

The online app lets you belt out some of the band’s greatest hits for 30 seconds at a time, and when it’s all over, the A-I forces behind the project will assign you a grade, based on how close in tone you sound to the one and only…Freddie Mercury.

Obviously, the 680 NEWS Morning Show team had to give it our best go.

And you can, too! To test out your vocal chops, head to freddiemeter.withyoutube.com.