3 convicted in East Village explosion that killed 2 men

NEW YORK — Three people were convicted of manslaughter in the 2015 East Village building explosion that killed two men.

They also were found guilty Friday in Manhattan state Supreme Court of assault charges for injuries to 13 people in the massive blast that levelled two buildings.

Prosecutors say the deadly explosion was triggered by a gas line that was installed illegally.

The two men who died were a guest and a busboy in a Japanese restaurant housed in the building on Second Avenue owned by Maria Hrynenko.

The other two defendants were plumber Athanasios Ioannidis and contractor Dilber Kukic.

The three are to be sentenced in January.

The Associated Press

