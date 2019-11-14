Loading articles...

Virginia police hunt Marine deserter wanted in murder case

ROANOKE, Va. — Authorities have closed all the city schools in Roanoke, Virginia, and warned people to lock their doors after spotting a vehicle linked to a Marine deserter who is wanted for questioning in a murder case.

Roanoke Police Chief Tim Jones said at a news conference Thursday morning that officers got a call about a suspicious person near Patrick Henry High School. The chief said a recreational vehicle Michael Alexander Brown had been driving was found nearby.

Jones said Brown is considered armed and dangerous. He may be looking for another mode of transportation or could be walking around in the area.

Brown is wanted for questioning in the death of his mother’s boyfriend, 54-year-old Rodney Brown.

Authorities say the Marine deserted his post last month at Camp Lejeune.

The Associated Press

