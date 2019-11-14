Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US producer prices up 0.4% in October
by Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 14, 2019 8:41 am EST
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2019, file Granny Smith apples are floated toward sorters to ready them for shipping in a packing plant in Yakima, Wash. On Thursday, Nov. 14, the Labor Department reports on U.S. producer price inflation in October. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
WASHINGTON — U.S. producer prices rose 0.4% in October, the biggest jump in six months, reflecting a surge in energy costs.
The Labor Department says the October increase in its producer price index, which measures price pressures before they reach consumers, followed a 0.3% decrease in September.
Core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.3% in October. Over the past year, wholesale prices are up a modest 1.1% while core prices have risen 1.6%.
On Wednesday, the government reported that consumer prices rose 0.4% in October, the fastest pace since March, with that gain also driven by a surge in energy prices.
Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
