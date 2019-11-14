Loading articles...

US: Detective broke ranks, helped expose brutality coverup

A powerful former Long Island prosecutor is on trial, accused of conspiring to help cover for a police chief who slugged a handcuffed man who stole sex toys and other items from his department SUV.

The trial of 78-year-old Thomas Spota and one of his former top deputies, 53-year-old Christopher McPartland, started Thursday with opening statements.

They have pleaded not guilty to charges including obstruction of justice and witness tampering and deny all allegations of wrongdoing. If convicted, each faces up to 20 years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Justina Geraci said an investigation into then-Chief James Burke’s 2012 assault on Christopher Loeb was going nowhere until a detective who was in the room accepted an immunity offer and started talking.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Whites - all express lanes are now BLOCKED. Traffic being forced into the collectors just before this collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:14 PM
While most of the weekend for the GTA will be mainly sunny, we are keeping a close eye on the west end of Lake Onta…
Latest Weather
Read more