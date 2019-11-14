Loading articles...

Legal loophole with UP Express costing Metrolinx $400K: report

Last Updated Nov 14, 2019 at 5:21 am EST

Union Pearson Express train

Metrolinx reportedly has no way to fine customers who use the UP Express without paying a fare.

The Toronto Star reports Metrolinx has yet to close a legal loophole that leaves the airport train outside of the agency’s bylaws.

This means Metrolinx doesn’t have the authority to impose rules related to UP Express and fine fare evaders.

The agency estimates it loses out $400,000 a year in lost revenue.

Metrolinx says it is working to close the loophole, but it is a complex task that will take time.

