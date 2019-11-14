Loading articles...

UN aid chief: Over 11 million Syrians need humanitarian aid

TANZANIA, Tanzania — The U.N. humanitarian chief says more than 11 million people across Syria need aid — more than half the country’s estimated population — and the U.N. and other organizations are reaching an average of 5.6 million people a month.

Mark Lowcock told the Security Council Thursday that across northern Syria 4 million people are supported by U.N. cross-border deliveries including 2.7 million in the northwest, the last major opposition-held area in the country, who can’t be reached from within the country.

With the resolution authorizing cross-border aid expiring in December, Lowcock stressed to the council that “there is no alternative to the cross-border operation” and its renewal is “critical.”

Last year, Syria’s closest ally Russia abstained on the resolution along with China.

The Associated Press

