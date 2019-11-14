Loading articles...

UK Brexit Party rejects electoral pact with Conservatives

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, reacts, during a party rally, as part of General Election campaign trail, in Ilford, Essex, England, Wednesday, Nov. 13,2019. Britain goes to the polls on Dec. 12. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

LONDON — Britain’s Brexit Party has rejected an electoral pact with the ruling Conservatives, saying it will field 300 candidates in next month’s election to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to deliver on promises of a clean break with the European Union.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage made the comments Thursday, the final day for candidates to register for the Dec. 12 poll.

Farage has told the BBC his party had forced Johnson “to promise to change direction. What we now have to do is to hold him to account to make sure we get a proper Brexit, and that’s my job.”

The Daily Telegraph reported that Farage rejected a Conservative offer to put up only token opposition in 40 key seats if the Brexit Party would stand aside in other constituencies.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
STALL - Eastbound 401 Guelph Line. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:57 PM
What's that? You'd like more snow? Sure. 2 waves of light snow on the way: one this evening, one Thursday morning.…
Latest Weather
Read more