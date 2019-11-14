Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Latest: Deputies swarm California school after shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 14, 2019 11:32 am EST
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — The Latest on a shooting at a Southern California high school (all times local):
8:30 a.m.
Sheriff’s deputies are swarming a northern Los Angeles County high school where a shooting has been reported that resulted in at least six people being injured.
Television news images Thursday morning show lines of students being escorted out of Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.
Several people were seen being moved on gurneys.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department says at least six people were injured. It was unclear whether all of them had been shot.
___
8:15 a.m.
Authorities say at least six people have been injured during a shooting at a Southern California high school.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Thursday on Twitter that deputies are responding to Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.
The sheriff’s office says a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the school.
Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Christopher Thomas said it was not immediately clear if the victims suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries.
Saugus High School and other schools in the area have been locked down.
The Associated Press
