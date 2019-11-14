Loading articles...

The eye in the sky: weekly top 5 chopper shots

Last Updated Nov 14, 2019 at 1:20 pm EST

Frenchman's Bay and Lake Ontario in Pickering, November 12th 2019/Jordan Kerr

680 NEWS traffic reporter Jordan Kerr is our eye in the sky, and he’ll be providing his top five pictures every Thursday.

The big story this week has been snow. Lots of it! And that has translated into some incredible shots. Coupled with the sunrises and sunsets, we have been able to get some great pictures of the City and surrounding areas under the blanket of early snowfall.

Enjoy the gallery, and check back every Thursday for a new set of photos.

