Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
The barrier-breaking ‘Atlantics’ heralds Mati Diop’s arrival
by Jake Coyle, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 14, 2019 3:50 pm EST
FILE - This May 25, 2019 file photo shows director Mati Diop, right, holding the grand prix Palme d'Or award for the film "Atlantics" presented by actor Sylvester Stallone during the awards ceremony at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Diop made history as the first black woman to direct a film in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK — Mati Diop’s “Atlantics” is Senegal’s submission to the Academy Awards’ international film award, and if it were nominated, would mark the first Oscar nod for Senegal.
The film is already much decorated. In May, it was awarded the Grand Prix, or runner-up, at the Cannes Film Festival. Jury member Elle Fanning said “Atlantics” “touched us in our hearts.”
In Cannes, Diop became the first black woman to ever direct a film selected to the festival’s prestigious competition lineup. As the film arrives in U.S. theatres, The French-Senegalese filmmaker is still wrestling with that distinction. “I don’t want to be simplified,” says Diop.
“Atlantics” opens Friday is select theatres and begins streaming on Netflix Nov. 29.