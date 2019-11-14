Loading articles...

The barrier-breaking ‘Atlantics’ heralds Mati Diop’s arrival

FILE - This May 25, 2019 file photo shows director Mati Diop, right, holding the grand prix Palme d'Or award for the film "Atlantics" presented by actor Sylvester Stallone during the awards ceremony at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Diop made history as the first black woman to direct a film in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Mati Diop’s “Atlantics” is Senegal’s submission to the Academy Awards’ international film award, and if it were nominated, would mark the first Oscar nod for Senegal.

The film is already much decorated. In May, it was awarded the Grand Prix, or runner-up, at the Cannes Film Festival. Jury member Elle Fanning said “Atlantics” “touched us in our hearts.”

In Cannes, Diop became the first black woman to ever direct a film selected to the festival’s prestigious competition lineup. As the film arrives in U.S. theatres, The French-Senegalese filmmaker is still wrestling with that distinction. “I don’t want to be simplified,” says Diop.

“Atlantics” opens Friday is select theatres and begins streaming on Netflix Nov. 29.

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press





Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
Retweeted @RegionofDurham: Bayly Street in the @CityOfPickering remains closed due to a watermain break. We encourage commuters to avoid the area…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:21 AM
Really coming down in some spots this morning. This winter weather pattern is really gripping southern Ontario. S…
Latest Weather
Read more