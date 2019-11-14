Loading articles...

Texas baby born without much of his skin finally goes home

HOUSTON — A baby boy born in Texas without much of his skin is finally at home.

Ten-month-old Ja’bari Gray had been receiving treatment at Texas Children’s Hospital, but he was released Wednesday following an experimental skin transplant in May.

The Houston Chronical reports that Ja’bari was born weighing 3 pounds with fused eyelids and large areas of skin missing from his arms, legs and torso.

His mother, Priscilla Maldonado, says the cause is still unknown. As of now, doctors plan to leave Ja’bari’s eyes alone.

The surgery allowed lab-grown sheets of Ja’bari’s skin to be transplanted onto the uncovered parts of his body. A Boston-area company that produces skin grafts for severely burned patients developed the skin from his biopsied cells.

Maldonado says the procedure was remarkably successful. Ja’bari gained weight and colour in his skin.

___

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB Gardiner at Spadina.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:21 AM
Really coming down in some spots this morning. This winter weather pattern is really gripping southern Ontario. S…
Latest Weather
Read more