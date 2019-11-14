Loading articles...

Taiwan opposition candidate backs Hong Kong full democracy

TAIPEI, Taiwan — The China-friendly opposition candidate in Taiwan’s upcoming presidential election is urging Hong Kong to adopt universal suffrage as the best way of stemming months of anti-government protests.

Han Kuo-yu (Hahn GWOH’-yoo) of the Nationalist Party told reporters Thursday that Taiwan stood as an example of how it was possible to transition to full democracy without major changes to national identity.

Han faces a tough race in the January 11 election against incumbent Tsai Ing-wen, whom Beijing has sought to isolate politically over her refusal to acknowledge that Taiwan is a part of China.

Han has endorsed a 1992 agreement with Beijing that Taiwan is a part of China, while maintaining its own interpretation of what that means.

He said that is the “best foundation” for interaction between the sides.

The Associated Press

