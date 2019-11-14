Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Shareholders OK GateHouse’s $1.4B acquisition of Gannett
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 14, 2019 2:54 pm EST
NEW YORK — Two of the largest U.S. newspaper companies are set to combine after shareholders approved GateHouse Media’s $1.4 billion acquisition of Gannett.
New York-based New Media Investment Group, which owns GateHouse, announced in August its plan to buy USA Today owner Gannett.
The deal creates the largest U.S newspaper company by far. Media expert Ken Doctor estimates the combined company will have a print circulation of 8.7 million, 7 million more than the new No. 2, McClatchy.
Local papers, faced with the complex and expensive process of building digital businesses to replace declining print ads and circulation, have been aggressively consolidating in recent years.
The combined company will take the Gannett name and keep its headquarters in Gannett’s current home of McLean, Virginia.
The deal is set to close on Tuesday.
