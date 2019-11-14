Senate confirms White House lawyer as appeals court judge

WASHINGTON — The Senate has confirmed a White House lawyer as a federal appeals court judge despite complaints by lawmakers from both parties about the nominee’s record on immigration, race, women’s equality and LGBTQ rights.

Steven Menashi, an associate White House counsel, was confirmed by a 51-41 vote Thursday for a seat on the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins was the sole Republican to oppose Menashi.

Republicans and Democrats complained that Menashi failed to answer questions at his nomination hearing, and Collins joined Democrats in criticizing the 40-year-old New Yorker’s record on a range of issues, including immigration, race, women’s equality and LGBTQ rights.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called Menashi “one of the most contemptible nominees to come before the Senate” in 20 years.

Matthew Daly, The Associated Press