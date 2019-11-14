Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in Roncesvalles Avenue-area stabbing

Last Updated Nov 14, 2019 at 11:15 pm EST

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the Queen Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue area Thursday night.

EMS said they transported a man with life-threatening injuries from the area at around 9:45 p.m.

Police said the suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

