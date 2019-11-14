Loading articles...

RNC to hold winter meetings at Trump National Doral

WASHINGTON — The Republican National Committee will hold its winter meetings at Trump National Doral, bringing business to the president’s property.

The news comes weeks after President Donald Trump cancelled plans to host next year’s Group of Seven summit of world leaders in Doral amid bipartisan criticism.

RNC spokesman Michael Ahrens confirmed Thursday that the RNC’s multiday event will be held in January at Trump’s golf resort located near Miami International Airport.

Ahrens says Republicans continue to hold events at Trump properties because they have “fantastic service and secure spaces” that fit the organization’s needs.

The RNC winter meetings will be the second time in two years for Republicans to hold a major meeting at the resort. According to The Washington Post, a GOP event in Doral last year produced about $630,000 in revenue for Trump’s company.

The Associated Press

