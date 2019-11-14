Loading articles...

Report: Road accident in Iran kills 28 Afghan nationals

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s semi-official ILNA news agency is reporting that a road accident in the country’s southeast has killed 28 Afghan nationals.

The report says 21 people were also injured when two vans collided near the town of Khash in Sistan and Baluchistan province early on Thursday. That’s about 1,500 kilometres, or 930 miles, southeast of the capital, Tehran.

The area is a frequent route used by traffickers to smuggle illegal Afghan migrants, usually in crammed vehicles in desperate conditions.

Iran has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records, which are blamed on disregard of traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services.

Every year some 17,000 people die in accidents in Iran. In July, 18 people were killed and 14 injured in two separate road accidents in central Iran.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CRASH - Westbound 401 at Guelph Line. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:57 PM
What's that? You'd like more snow? Sure. 2 waves of light snow on the way: one this evening, one Thursday morning.…
Latest Weather
Read more