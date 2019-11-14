Loading articles...

Pelosi says Trump’s Ukraine actions amount to ‘bribery’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., right, talk as they wait to speak at an event on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, regarding the earlier oral arguments before the Supreme Court in the case of President Trump's decision to end the Obama-era, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), program. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the president’s actions in the impeachment inquiry amount to “bribery.”

Pelosi told reporters Thursday that while President Donald Trump says his call with Ukraine was “perfect,” she thinks “it’s perfectly wrong.”

Bribery is an impeachable offence spelled out in the Constitution.

The House opened public hearings this week in the impeachment inquiry. It revolves around Trump asking the Ukraine president for a “favour” in a July phone call. Trump wanted an investigation of Democrats and 2020 rival Joe Biden, while withholding military aid, according to the testimony.

Trump calls the inquiry a “hoax” and a “sham.”

The Associated Press

