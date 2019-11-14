Loading articles...

Peel police arrest man in Mississauga shooting investigation

Last Updated Nov 14, 2019 at 10:58 pm EST

The province's Special Investigations Unit in investigating following an incident in Mississauga on Aug. 14, 2019.

Peel Regional Police have arrested a man they allege is connected to a shooting in Mississauga this past August.

On Aug. 13 at around 2:30 p.m. officers were called to the Apple Blossom Circle area where they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police allege a suspect fled on foot to Stargazer Drive where he was involved in an altercation with a police officer before jumping into a cruiser.

The police vehicle was later found a short distance away on Idlewilde Crescent.

Police allege when the suspect abandoned the police car, he also stole a civilian vehicle. A cellphone was later found in the area of Highway 401 and Martin Grove Road.

On Thursday, police announced that 31-year-old Michael Cleghorn of no fixed address had been arrested.

He is facing several charges including attempt murder and assault, police said.

Cleghorn was already wanted in Thunder Bay for an alleged murder in 2017, and in Toronto for the alleged sexual assault of a child in 2014.

He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on Friday.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is also investigating the incident involving the police cruiser.

The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

