Ontario elementary teachers to begin work to rule on Nov. 26

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) says it’s preparing for work-to-rule action beginning on Nov. 26.

“The action targets ministry and school board administrative tasks and does not impact on students,” the union said in a release on Thursday morning.

Union president Sam Hammond said the federation hopes to put pressure on the Ontario government to better support special needs students, kindergarten programs and reducing violence in schools.

ETFO represents 83,000 elementary public school teachers, occasional teachers and education professionals across the province.

Three of the four major teachers’ unions, including the elementary teachers, are taking steps toward potential strikes.

Elementary teachers will be in a legal strike position on Nov. 25, and high school teachers will be in a legal strike position next week.

Catholic teachers have voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike but aren’t yet in a legal strike position, while talks between the government and French teachers continue.

Negotiations between the province and the education unions started on tense terms a few months ago amid government moves to increase class sizes, and recent legislation to cap wage increases for public sector workers has further angered teachers.