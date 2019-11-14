Loading articles...

Ontario elementary teachers to begin work to rule on Nov. 26

Last Updated Nov 14, 2019 at 8:51 am EST

The headquarters of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario are seen in Toronto on Sept. 4, 2018. CITYNEWS/George Joseph

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) says it’s preparing for work-to-rule action beginning on Nov. 26.

“The action targets ministry and school board administrative tasks and does not impact on students,” the union said in a release on Thursday morning.

Union president Sam Hammond said the federation hopes to put pressure on the Ontario government to better support special needs students, kindergarten programs and reducing violence in schools.

ETFO represents 83,000 elementary public school teachers, occasional teachers and education professionals across the province.

Three of the four major teachers’ unions, including the elementary teachers, are taking steps toward potential strikes.

Elementary teachers will be in a legal strike position on Nov. 25, and high school teachers will be in a legal strike position next week.

Catholic teachers have voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike but aren’t yet in a legal strike position, while talks between the government and French teachers continue.

Negotiations between the province and the education unions started on tense terms a few months ago amid government moves to increase class sizes, and recent legislation to cap wage increases for public sector workers has further angered teachers.

|||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:31 AM
UPDATE: EB 401 approaching Keele express, problem has moved to the right lane and right shoulder.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 38 minutes ago
Really coming down in some spots this morning. This winter weather pattern is really gripping southern Ontario. S…
Latest Weather
Read more