Old is the new: Poland reappoints Prime Minister Morawiecki

Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini, left, speaks as his counterparts Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland, 2nd left, Andrej Babis of Czech Republic, 2nd right, and Viktor Orban of Hungary, right, look on during the Visegrad Group (V4) press conference before the Summit of Cohesion Friends in Prague, Nov. 5, 2019. (Ondrej Deml/CTK via AP) SLOVAKIA OUT

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s outgoing prime minister has been given the task of forming a new government following an election that gave the country’s ruling right-wing party a second term in power.

President Andrzej Duda appointed Mateusz Morawiecki the new premier Thursday at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw.

The new Cabinet is expected to made up of mostly the same ministers linked to the ruling Law and Justice party, but Morawiecki is expected to pay special attention to European Union matters and to climate.

Morawiecki vowed to seek good responses to the “challenges facing the world and Poland.”

The Associated Press

