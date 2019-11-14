Loading articles...

Oklahoma governor digs in on gambling showdown with tribes

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt gestures during a news conference concerning the renewal of Tribal Gaming Compacts Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s new Republican governor is doubling down on his position that the state’s gambling compacts with Indian tribes expire at the end of the year, setting up a potential legal showdown with some of the state’s most powerful entities.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday communications with the tribes have broken down and he wanted to present his case to the Oklahoma people.

The two sides disagree over the key issue of whether the compacts automatically renew for another 15-year term on Jan. 1.

Stitt suggested the state’s current rate of between 4% and 10% of tribal gambling revenue should be larger.

Tribal leaders have said they’re willing to renegotiate the rates, but not until Stitt acknowledges the compacts automatically renew if a deal can’t be reached.

