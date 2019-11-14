Nunavut government computer systems returning to normal after cyber attack

IQALUIT, Nunavut — The Nunavut government is slowly returning to normal nearly two weeks after its computer systems were paralyzed by a cyber attack.

Dean Wells, the territory’s chief information officer, says departments are beginning to come back online.

Government employee paycheques are expected to be delivered Friday as normal.

All Nunavut government computers were paralyzed on Nov. 2 when a ransomware virus entered the system.

It encrypted individual files on various servers and workstations and locked out regular users.

The government says it refused to pay the ransom and offices were forced to rely on fax machines, paper forms and telephone calls while the system was repaired.

Residents on income support were given food vouchers redeemable at local grocery stores.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2019.

The Canadian Press