Loading articles...

Nunavut government computer systems returning to normal after cyber attack

The Nuvanut Legislature is seen on April 25, 2015 in Iqaluit, Nunavut. The government of Nunavut continues to struggle with its computer systems after a cyber attack paralyzed its entire network on Saturday. On Thursday, all government computers in the territorial capital of Iqaluit were being collected for reformatting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

IQALUIT, Nunavut — The Nunavut government is slowly returning to normal nearly two weeks after its computer systems were paralyzed by a cyber attack.

Dean Wells, the territory’s chief information officer, says departments are beginning to come back online.

Government employee paycheques are expected to be delivered Friday as normal.

All Nunavut government computers were paralyzed on Nov. 2 when a ransomware virus entered the system.  

It encrypted individual files on various servers and workstations and locked out regular users.

The government says it refused to pay the ransom and offices were forced to rely on fax machines, paper forms and telephone calls while the system was repaired.

Residents on income support were given food vouchers redeemable at local grocery stores.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision SB 427 approaching the 409 - left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 27 minutes ago
While most of the weekend for the GTA will be mainly sunny, we are keeping a close eye on the west end of Lake Onta…
Latest Weather
Read more