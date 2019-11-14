Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nunavut government computer systems returning to normal after cyber attack
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 14, 2019 4:14 pm EST
The Nuvanut Legislature is seen on April 25, 2015 in Iqaluit, Nunavut. The government of Nunavut continues to struggle with its computer systems after a cyber attack paralyzed its entire network on Saturday. On Thursday, all government computers in the territorial capital of Iqaluit were being collected for reformatting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
IQALUIT, Nunavut — The Nunavut government is slowly returning to normal nearly two weeks after its computer systems were paralyzed by a cyber attack.
Dean Wells, the territory’s chief information officer, says departments are beginning to come back online.
Government employee paycheques are expected to be delivered Friday as normal.
All Nunavut government computers were paralyzed on Nov. 2 when a ransomware virus entered the system.
It encrypted individual files on various servers and workstations and locked out regular users.
The government says it refused to pay the ransom and offices were forced to rely on fax machines, paper forms and telephone calls while the system was repaired.
Residents on income support were given food vouchers redeemable at local grocery stores.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2019.