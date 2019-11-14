Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
North Korea says it issued ultimatum to South over resort
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 14, 2019 7:32 pm EST
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea says it has issued an ultimatum to South Korea that it will tear down South Korean-made hotels and other facilities at the North’s Diamond Mountain resort if the South continues to ignore its demands to come and clear them out.
The North Korean statement on Friday came weeks after leader Kim Jong Un visited the site and ordered the demolishment of South Korean properties he described as “shabby” and “unpleasant-looking” while vowing that the North would redevelop the site on its own.
South Korean tours to Diamond Mountain were a major symbol of co-operation between the Koreas and a valuable cash source for the North’s broken economy before the South suspended them in 2008 after a North Korean guard fatally shot a South Korean tourist.
