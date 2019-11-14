Loading articles...

Mayor says 5 arrested in Halloween Airbnb party shooting

ORINDA, Calif. — The mayor of a San Francisco Bay Area city where five people were killed at an Airbnb on Halloween night says five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Orinda Mayor Inga Miller tells the San Francisco Chronicle that she hopes the arrests made Thursday give some relief to residents.

The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the Oct. 31 incident, did not immediately provide an update on the case.

Tiyon Farley, 22, of Antioch; Omar Taylor, 24, of Pittsburg; Raymon Hill Jr., 23, of San Francisco and Oakland; Javlin County, 29, of Sausalito and Richmond; and Oshiana Tompkins, 19, of Vallejo and Hercules, died and at least four others were injured.

Airbnb has since said it will ban party houses on its online platform.

The Associated Press

