Louisiana officer won’t face charges in 94 mph fatal crash

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana police officer who crashed a speeding sports car while off duty will face no criminal charges in the death of a child.

The Advocate reports prosecutors cleared Christopher Manuel of negligent homicide, even though investigators say he was driving an orange Corvette at almost 100 mph (161 kph) before crashing into another vehicle, killing a child and injuring others in 2017.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney said Tuesday that his office didn’t bring charges because the child’s mother also contributed to the death, by putting the infant in a child seat that wasn’t properly belted in.

Manuel still works as a Baton Rouge police officer. He’s awaiting the result of an internal affairs process.

Prosecutors also allowed a misdemeanour speeding count against Manuel to expire without action.

Both Manuel and the child’s mother are pursuing lawsuits against each other.

The Associated Press