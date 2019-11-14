Loading articles...

Kuwait’s government resigns ahead of anticipated elections

KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait’s state-run news agency says the Arab Gulf country’s Cabinet has resigned. The move comes ahead of parliamentary elections early next year.

KUNA reported on Thursday that Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al Sabah formally submitted his Cabinet’s resignation to the country’s ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al Sabah.

The government in Kuwait has resigned in the past, particularly when faced with no-confidence votes and grilling of ruling family members.

An election is also expected for the 50-seat parliament in early 2020.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
STALL - Eastbound 401 Guelph Line. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:57 PM
What's that? You'd like more snow? Sure. 2 waves of light snow on the way: one this evening, one Thursday morning.…
Latest Weather
Read more