Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Key UN committee condemns North Korean violations of rights
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 14, 2019 2:22 pm EST
TANZANIA, Tanzania — The U.N. General Assembly’s human rights committee has approved a resolution saying North Korea’s widespread human rights violations may amount to crimes against humanity — a decision denounced by the country’s U.N. mission as “politically motivated” and based on “fabrications.”
The European Union-sponsored resolution was approved by consensus Thursday with a bang of the chairman’s gavel. The 193-member assembly is virtually certain to adopt it in December.
The resolution condemns North Korea’s ongoing “gross violations of human rights,” including those a U.N. commission of inquiry says may amount to crimes against humanity. It cites numerous violations, from torture and rape to restrictions on freedoms of thought and religion.
North Korea’s U.N. Mission said the resolution contains “nothing but the most despicable false testimonials fabricated by a handful of riffraff `defectors.’”