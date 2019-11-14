Loading articles...

Kavanaugh avoids controversy in first major appearance

WASHINGTON — Justice Brett Kavanaugh is staying away from controversy in his first major public appearance since his stormy, narrow Supreme Court confirmation a year ago.

The 54-year-old Kavanaugh chose a friendly audience for his remarks, a dinner of more than 2,000 members of the Federalist Society at Washington’s Union Station. The conservative legal organization has championed judges appointed by President Donald Trump, including Kavanaugh and Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Gorsuch and Justice Samuel Alito also attended the dinner. Police escorted a few protesters from the event.

Kavanaugh made a few references to the hearings in which he angrily defended himself against allegations that he sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when they were both teenagers.

The justice said friends “paid a heavy price, too heavy a price” for their support during the hearings.

The Associated Press

