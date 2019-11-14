Loading articles...

Driver seriously injured in Highway 401 collision

Last Updated Nov 14, 2019 at 8:51 pm EST

Police are investigating following a collision between a van and a transport truck on the eastbound Highway 401 express lanes Thursday night.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the driver of the transport truck was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The two occupants of the van did not sustain any injuries in the collision, he added.

The eastbound express lanes between Whites Road and Brock Road are closed as OPP officers investigate the collision scene.

The Ministry of Transportation said that section of the highway will likely remain closed for several hours.

 

 

