Loading articles...

German prosecutors: Soldier may have fabricated attack story

Berlin prosecutors say they are investigating whether a soldier with Turkish heritage made up a claim that he was assaulted by men who told him he didn’t have the right to wear a German uniform.

Prosecutors said Thursday they have found contradictions in the soldier’s claims that led them to believe he fabricated the story, and have now started an investigation of him.

In September, the private first class, whose name was withheld for privacy reasons, reported he was walking in the Neukoelln district when two men punched and kicked him from behind, saying “only Germans are permitted to wear the uniform.”

The soldier has dual Turkish and German citizenship and has a Turkish last name, which police said was displayed on his uniform.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:51 AM
CRASH - Westbound 401 express ramp to 403. Left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 56 minutes ago
Well the stretch of winter weather continues. Some periods of light snow and flurries this morning. Today's guara…
Latest Weather
Read more