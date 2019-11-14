Loading articles...

German lawmakers approve compulsory measles vaccine plan

BERLIN — Germany’s parliament has passed a law requiring that children who attend school or daycare must be vaccinated for measles.

Lawmakers approved the government’s bill Thursday with a majority of 459 in favour, 89 against and 105 abstentions.

The law means parents who can’t prove their children have been vaccinated for measles by Aug. 1, 2021, will have to pay a fine of up to 2,500 euros ($2,790).

Health Minister Jens Spahn has argued that the compulsory vaccination is necessary because of an increase in cases of the highly contagious and potentially deadly disease. Some parents and doctors had opposed the measure

Teachers and daycare workers, staff in hospitals and residents of refugee shelters will also have to be vaccinated.

Germany has recorded 501 cases of measles so far this year.

The Associated Press

