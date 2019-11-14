Loading articles...

Fentanyl overdose kills Washington state Olympic athlete

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Washington state medical examiners have confirmed that an Olympic discus thrower found dead in his hotel room in September died from a fentanyl overdose.

KOMO-TV reports that Snohomish County medical examiners ruled that the death of 42-year-old Jarred Rome was an accident after discovering fentanyl.

The Washington state resident competed in the 2004 Athens Games and in the 2012 London Games. Rome earned a silver medal at the 2011 Pan American Games in Mexico.

Rome grew up in Marysville, north of Seattle.

Authorities say Rome was in Marysville on Sept. 20 to celebrate his induction into a regional Sports Hall of Fame when he told friends he wasn’t feeling well. He was found dead the next day.

Rome was also a throwers coach at Boston University.

___

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
Retweeted @RegionofDurham: Bayly Street in the @CityOfPickering remains closed due to a watermain break. We encourage commuters to avoid the area…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:21 AM
Really coming down in some spots this morning. This winter weather pattern is really gripping southern Ontario. S…
Latest Weather
Read more