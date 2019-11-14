Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Feds won’t charge officers in Virginia motorist’s death
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 14, 2019 5:25 pm EST
WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors won’t file criminal charges against two U.S. Park Police officers who fatally shot an unarmed motorist after a chase on a northern Virginia parkway two years ago.
The Justice Department announced Thursday it found insufficient evidence to bring charges in the death of 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar of McLean.
Officers Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya fired multiple times at Ghaisar after a chase on the George Washington Parkway in November 2017. Dashcam video released by local police shows Ghaisar leading officers on a chase and stopping multiple times, only to drive off when officers approached with guns drawn. Officers opened fire after Ghaisar stopped a third time and again began manoeuvring past officers.
Ghaisar’s family has criticized the drawn-out investigation. Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia said the Justice Department’s investigation has failed the community.