Erdogan says Turkey won’t dispose of Russian S-400s
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 14, 2019 8:38 am EST
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s president says his country would be willing to purchase U.S.-made Patriot defence systems but will not dispose of the Russian S-400 system.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to a group of reporters Thursday after returning from a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.
Turkey angered the U.S. when it bought the S-400s this year. The United States says the Russian air defence system poses a threat to NATO security. The U.S. responded by suspending Turkey’s participation in the program to help build the F-35 fighter jet.
Erdogan told reporters, “We said we can purchase Patriots. We regard the proposal to completely remove the S-400s as a meddling in our sovereign rights.”
His comments were carried by state-run Anadolu Agency.
The Associated Press
