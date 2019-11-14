Loading articles...

Erdogan says Turkey won’t dispose of Russian S-400s

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s president says his country would be willing to purchase U.S.-made Patriot defence systems but will not dispose of the Russian S-400 system.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to a group of reporters Thursday after returning from a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

Turkey angered the U.S. when it bought the S-400s this year. The United States says the Russian air defence system poses a threat to NATO security. The U.S. responded by suspending Turkey’s participation in the program to help build the F-35 fighter jet.

Erdogan told reporters, “We said we can purchase Patriots. We regard the proposal to completely remove the S-400s as a meddling in our sovereign rights.”

His comments were carried by state-run Anadolu Agency.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:31 AM
UPDATE: EB 401 approaching Keele express, problem has moved to the right lane and right shoulder.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 33 minutes ago
Really coming down in some spots this morning. This winter weather pattern is really gripping southern Ontario. S…
Latest Weather
Read more