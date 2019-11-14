Loading articles...

Debates body left media 'in the dark' about accreditation criteria: judge

OTTAWA — A judge says the commission overseeing leaders’ debates during the federal election campaign left media outlets “in the dark” about the criteria for obtaining accreditation to cover the event.

Federal Court Justice Russel Zinn says procedural fairness required that notice be given of the rationale for approval or denial as well as an opportunity for applicants to respond.

In addition, the Leaders’ Debates Commission provided no description as to what was meant by advocacy, and there is evidence that some of the news organizations accredited engage in advocacy.

Zinn’s written reasons issued today follow his Oct. 7 decision to allow Rebel Media and the True North Centre for Public Policy to attend that night’s English-language leaders debate in Gatineau, Que.

The organizations went to court after learning their representatives had been denied access to the debate on grounds that they engaged in advocacy.

The two organizations are also seeking a full judicial review of the process followed by the commission, though that matter is still before the court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2019.

The Canadian Press

