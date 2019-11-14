Loading articles...

Cyprus president: Arsonists won’t stop national park plan

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus’ president is vowing to go ahead with creating a national park in a largely untouched area of the tourism-reliant island, following a string of deliberately-set forest fires that were blamed on local landowners’ development plans.

Nicos Anastasiades tweeted Thursday that such actions only make authorities more determined to protect and rehabilitate the remote northwestern Akamas Peninsula.

Authorities say “premeditated arson attacks” on Wednesday burnt around 70 hectares (173 acres) of dense pine forest in the area.

Police believe the fires may have been set by local residents who fear that declaring the area a national park will reduce property values and prevent land development.

Anastasiades said any development “can and must” be in step with efforts to safeguard the peninsula’s environmental value.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:31 AM
UPDATE: EB 401 approaching Keele express, problem has moved to the right lane and right shoulder.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 38 minutes ago
Really coming down in some spots this morning. This winter weather pattern is really gripping southern Ontario. S…
Latest Weather
Read more