Cuban president visits town near US military base
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 14, 2019 9:13 am EST
CAIMANERA, Cuba — Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel is making his first trip to the town of Caimanera, the closest point in Cuba to the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay.
Díaz-Canel arrived in the town of about 10,000 people Thursday morning for a series of meetings with local officials.
He began with a visit to a newly renovated 3D movie hall.
Diaz-Canel assumed power in April 2018 and has made several dozen similar trips around Cuba to check on public services and infrastructure, accompanied by Cuba’s state-run media. Some international media were invited to cover the trip in an unusual widening of access to Díaz-Canel, who has had virtually no interactions with the foreign press since becoming president.
The Associated Press
