Copy of Gettysburg address handwritten by Lincoln on display

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A copy of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address that was handwritten by the 16th president himself is going on display at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield for two weeks.

In a news release, the museum says it will display the copy — one of only five surviving copies written by Lincoln — from Thursday through Dec. 2. The display coincides with the anniversary of Lincoln’s delivery of the brief speech on Nov. 19, 1863, at the height of the Civil War.

The document that stays in a climate-controlled most of the time to protect it from light and humidity will be housed in the museum’s Treasures Gallery.

The address that begins famously with the words: “Four score and seven years ago…” is handwritten on plain white paper.

The Associated Press

