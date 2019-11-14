Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Colombia adoptees find family decades after volcano tragedy
by Christine Armario, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 14, 2019 6:37 pm EST
An employe of a genetic institute prepares a DNA sample in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. The genetic institute through DNA tests was able to verify that two women who were given up for adoption one in Spain and other in Colombia, after the Nevado del Ruiz erupted in 1985, are sisters. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
BOGOTA — Jenifer de la Rosa was just a week old when Colombia’s Nevado del Ruiz volcano exploded, unleashing a wall of mud that buried an entire town and left 25,000 dead.
In the aftermath of the 1985 disaster the infant was handed over to a Red Cross worker and eventually adopted by a Spanish couple.
Now a documentary filmmaker, she’s been on a quest to answer one question that has haunted her: What happened to her biological family?
On Thursday, a genetic institute in Colombia announced it has solved part of the puzzle, with scientists revealing they have confirmed through DNA testing that a woman still living in the country is her sister.
The story of the lost sisters could be one of many involving children affected by Nevado del Ruiz.