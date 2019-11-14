Chileans blinded by police firing pellet guns in protests

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chileans are accustomed to seeing violent clashes between police and demonstrators but a new trend is leaving them shaken: the blinding of protesters by shotgun pellets fired by state’s security agents.

Chile’s main medical body says at least 230 people have lost sight after being shot in an eye in the last month while participating in the demonstrations over inequality and better social services that have overwhelmed the South American nation.

Of those, at least 50 people will need prosthetic eyes. “This means that the patient doesn’t only lose their vision, but they lose their actual eye,” said Dr. Patricio Meza, vice-president of the Medical College of Chile.

The victims are on average 30 years old.

Eva Vergara And Patricia Luna, The Associated Press



