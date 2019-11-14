Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Chicago teachers to vote on deal that ended 11-day strike
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 14, 2019 12:07 am EST
Students return to class at Roswell B. Mason Elementary School on the South Side after a Chicago Teachers Union strike closed schools for 11 days on Friday Nov. 1, 2019, in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Chicago teachers are voting on the tentative contract deal that suspended an 11-day strike.
More than half of the Chicago Teachers Union’s elected delegates backed the agreement on Oct. 30, suspending the strike and letting classes resume.
But the union’s 25,000 members still must vote to accept the deal and officially end the walkout.
Voting begins Thursday and may continue into Friday.
The strike followed months of unsuccessful negotiations between the union, Chicago Public Schools and Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration. More than 300,000 students and their families were affected.
The agreement includes a 16% pay raise for teachers during the five-year contract.
The strike also netted $35 million to enforce class size limits and a commitment to put nurses and social workers in every school by 2023.