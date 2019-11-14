Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Catalan poet Joan Margarit wins Spain’s Cervantes Prize
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 14, 2019 8:33 am EST
MADRID — The Spanish government says Catalan poet Joan Margarit has won the 2019 Cervantes Prize, the Spanish-speaking world’s highest literary honour.
Margarit has published over 20 volumes of poetry, mainly in Catalan but also in Spanish. The 81-year-old has won several awards for his verse.
Catalan is the language spoken along with Spanish in Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia.
The 125,000-euro ($137,600) award generally alternates between Spanish and Latin American writers.
Uruguayan poet Ida Vitale won the prize in 2018.
The prizes are presented each April 23 on the anniversary of the death of Miguel de Cervantes, author of “Don Quixote,” in a ceremony attended by King Felipe VI.
