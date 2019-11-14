Loading articles...

Cambodia’s opposition leader in Indonesia plotting next move

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Exiled Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy has arrived in Indonesia to meet some of the country’s lawmakers as he considers when and how to make his long-awaited return to his homeland.

Sam Rainsy flew in from Malaysia after failing to make his planned return to Cambodia on Saturday. He was barred by Cambodian authorities who also won co-operation from some neighbouring countries and airlines to hinder his freedom of movement.

He said on arrival Friday in Jakarta that that he plans to meet some Indonesian lawmakers and civil society groups during his visit. He says he intends to return to Cambodia at the earliest possible opportunity to continue his mission to lead a movement to unseat Cambodian’s long-serving authoritarian prime minister, Hun Sen.

The Associated Press

